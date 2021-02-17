Few activities are readily available right now, so why not try golf?
Launched in 2018, Fusion Golf Academy offers a course-like practice environment for students and guests seeking to improve their golf game.
The academy, located on the 65-acre Woodinville Sports Club property, has a full calendar of instructional events and clinics slated for 2021, including Ladies Golf Night on Feb. 18.
“As teachers, we're all about a growth mindset. We never feel like we’re done learning,” Founder John Riley said. “Like a fingerprint, each golf swing is unique and each student brings their own unique set of circumstances to the lesson tee.”
According to Riley, FGA is designed for experts and beginners alike to practice all aspects of the game. Facilities include a 4,500-square-foot putting green, 100 yards of fully irrigated grass tee boxes, and 45 covered hitting bays with Top Tracer technology. In 2020, the academy also opened an all-new natural grass short game area with an 80-yard practice fairway.
Complementing the natural grass practice areas is a covered driving range featuring Top Tracer technology. Riley said the camera-based launch monitor system is mounted above each bay in the driving range to track balls during flight and deliver shot results on-screen.
“The technology allows guests to monitor every shot they hit, as well as play games and virtual golf, making technology once considered exclusive to the pros accessible — and enjoyable — to all,” he said. “It takes the guesswork out of range sessions by offering an engaging, data-driven experience instead of just randomly hitting balls.”
Riley describes the academy as “uniquely holistic” with its approach in golf instruction, sports psychology, fitness and mobility, nutrition and more. He said FGA focuses on each of the needed skill sets in golf: physical, technical, mental, emotional and social.
“Each of these areas has a direct impact on a player’s performance,” he said, referring to the skill sets listed above. “And if any of these areas are overlooked, your possibilities become limited.”
Riley said he launched FGA with a personal mission to impact the lives of golfers who want to “measurably improve” their performance and enjoyment of the game. Jason Riley, his son, coaches the junior golfers alongside him. The coaching staff also includes professional players Joe Thiel and Ron Akin, each thoroughly experienced in the art and science of golf.
Compared to other golf centers in the area, he noted, FGA prioritizes well-maintained natural grass and access to high quality coaching. Additionally, the academy provides custom programs and events for schools, businesses, birthday parties, meetings and other groups.
To make an appointment or find more information on Fusion Golf Academy, visit the website at www.fusiongolfacademy.com.
