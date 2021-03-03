When Woodinville High School Athletic Director Cathy Boyce recently re-entered her office for the first time in nearly a year, it was like stepping back in time. Even the itinerary for last year's girls basketball state tournament still sat on her desk.
“It’s a very surreal feeling,” Boyce said of that moment she returned. “… My hope is that we never have to go through this again.”
A lot has changed since last March. After almost a year without high school athletics, “fall” sports began this month in what will be an abbreviated season with a number of new restrictions and guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Athletes must wear a mask at all times, with the only exception being cross country runners mid-race. Students must practice in smaller pods. Coaches and students will be tested every Wednesday. And teams will only compete against other Northshore School District teams in the short season, which is set to go until April 3.
New circumstances and requirements aside, the atmosphere was giddy as Falcons began conditioning practices, Boyce said.
“They get things aren’t going to necessarily look the same as they always have, but they just want to get out there and do their sport,” she said.
Girls Soccer
Girls’ soccer coach M’ily Morton is optimistic about her team this year, despite some of the added challenges. Four seniors graduated last year, but several starters are returning, including center defender and team defensive MVP Lexi Fulkerson.
Fulkerson was an honorable mention in the 2019 season Washington State Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team. Morton also highlighted returning starters Alexa Welch, Anabel Moore, Holland Pilukas, and Kennedy Bates.
“I’m bringing back a really experienced solid group,” she said. “… I wish we could compete against some of the other schools, and have a true season, because I do think we’ll have a really good year.”
Each week, the Falcons will play another district team at home and away with a championship game at the end of the season. The first match is 5 p.m. at Bothell High School on Tuesday, March 9.
“Hopefully, we’ll bring home a championship,” Morton said, “whatever that means this year.”
Cross Country
Cross country head coach Jennifer Bolibol has a young squad, especially on the boy’s side, but she shares Morton’s enthusiasm for the return of the sport.
“For the opportunity to allow these kids to have a season, I think that’s worth the uniqueness of it,” Bolibol said.
Two of her top runners, senior Elyn Lee and junior Nell O’Hara, are returning this year, she said.
On the boys’ side, junior Kya Villanueva will be part of the team’s “strong sophomore/junior” class, she said.
Bolibol said that after nearly a year of Zoom workouts, the main benefit of the season will be gratitude for getting together and running again. As Woodinville High School students began conditioning practices in late February, she heard the athletes’ feet pounding on pavement, pump-up music, and chanting for the first time in a long time.
“It was, ‘oh my gosh, that’s what normal sounds like,'” she said.
There are about 70 students total signed up for the squad. With the shorter season, there will only be three meets.
The first meet will take place March 17.
The Zoom practices did allow an opportunity to spend more time helping build the runners’ “cross country IQ” and to teach about nutrition and other fitness techniques besides running, Bolibol said.
But even though the students will be masked and socially distanced from each other, she sees how happy they are to be running together again.
“I think this is a really healthy move for our athletes, mentally and physically,” she said of the re-opening of athletics. “Kids are just so glad to have that connection with each other. I have not heard a single negative thing from an athlete.”
More fall sports will be previewed in upcoming editions of The Woodinville Weekly.
