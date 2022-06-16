Last weekend June 9-12, the Inglemoor High School U17 women’s crew team competed at the USRowing Youth National Championship in Sarasota, Fla.
Coxswain Siena Anderson, a freshman; and rowers Neve Gelatt, freshman; Aliya Sloan, freshman; Ariana Sutter, freshman; and Sophia DiBlasi, sophomore, placed eighth in the time trial, and 10th overall in the competition.
“They were awesome. Absolutely awesome,” said coach Greg van Gelder. This was the first time a Northshore school had won the regional competition or made it to nationals.
At the time trial, the team finished with a time of 7:52:718, placing them in the semifinal. Though they were slowed down by breakage in the semifinal race, they were still able to compete in the second of four final races, called the B race.
They finished fourth in the B final with a time of 7:56.461, just six seconds behind the first place rowers.
“When you're that close, one backstroke could easily be the difference from first place to last place,” van Gelder said.
Overall, the team placed 10th out of 32 teams in the U17 Women’s Finals.
“The most memorable part for me was once we crossed the finish line, and we were rowing back to the dock,” said Sloan. “It kind of set in that those were the last strokes we were going to take as a boat. And all of the training that we had done this season, all of it just built up to that point.”
Van Gelder noted that the temperature in Sarasota was around 30 degrees warmer and much more humid, and that the team did heat training to prepare for the environmental changes.
“When it first kind of started to feel real for me was when we came across the 1700 [meter] mark,” said DiBlasi. “We had 300 left, and I can hear everyone cheering on the shore.”
Van Gelder also pointed out that the team were still novices this season, and that the other teams in the competition were more experienced.
“We were going against a club out of Oakland that had won 32 races already together,” he said. “And we only really came together this last month.”
Van Gelder said that Inglemoor might have been the only public school in the U17 Women’s Finals.
“A lot of these clubs are either with private schools or actual clubs,” he said. “Those clubs in the private schools–they have a lot deeper pockets, their equipment is newer and they can pull more resources.”
The Inglemoor team was made up of 56 students and two coaches, which is comparatively fewer than the other teams they competed against. Alex Weatbrook was the second coach.
The team also had to share equipment with two other schools, limiting the days they were able to practice. The unusually wet weather also made it difficult to get out on the water.
“The way Mother Nature has treated us this year, we were lucky if we got two days a week on the water,” van Gelder said.
Still, he said, the team remained enthusiastic and determined, but also were able to enjoy themselves.
“You gotta remember, while we're athletes competing on a national level, these are kids,” van Gelder said. “When they finished, they came off after the last final and it wasn't, ‘Hey coach, we did great,’ ‘Hey coach, this or that,’ it was, ‘We saw an alligator.’”
Gelatt emphasized the importance of the support the team received throughout the season.
“We would not be able to do this without the support of everyone,” she said. “The school district, the boosters especially, just all the people that were there for us throughout the entire process.”
