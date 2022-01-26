As regular season play winds down, the Woodinville High School girls basketball program is hoping to maintain its winning streak.
As of Jan. 25, Woodinville had won 13 straight games out of 14, according to head coach Scott Bullock. The Lady Falcons will wrap up regular season play this weekend against Glacier Peak and Redmond high schools.
“We take each game one at a time, but we like the direction we are headed,” Bullock said.
Using data from before Jan. 17, SBLive Sports ranked Woodinville (4A) as the No. 2 team in Washington. The team follows Garfield High School (3A) from Seattle in the standings.
Glacier Peak is typically one of the top teams in the state, Bullock said. They have competed against Woodinville for the district championship the last two years, he said.
The Falcons will challenge Glacier Peak in Woodinville on Friday, Jan. 28, at 6:50 p.m. The team will also have homecourt advantage against Redmond on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6:50 p.m.
To prepare for postseason competition, Bullock said, the team will work to increase its focus on teamwork and unselfish play.
“When people watch us play, we want them to see a team that loves to play together. A team that communicates well, works hard and plays together,” he said.
The Lady Falcons took on Inglemoor High School at home on Wednesday night, Jan. 26. Bullock said the crosstown rival has a long history of neck-in-neck games against WHS.
During the week of Jan. 17, he said, seniors Tatum Thompson and Veronica Sheffey performed “spectacularly” in a busy, five-game week.
Thompson reached a game high of 30 points and eight rebounds against Bothell High School on Jan. 22, which included about four successful shots from the three-point line.
Sheffey tallied three straight games with 20 or more points last week, Bullock said, including 10 to 13 three-pointers.
The biggest win of the season so far was over Arlington High School, he said, which is ranked in the top five for the 3A classification. Woodinville ended up winning 68-60 due to some key plays in the fourth quarter, he added.
Sheffey scored her 1,000th point during the game against Arlington, he said. She is now fifth on the Lady Falcon’s list of all-time career points. He predicts she will be second by the end of the regular season. Thompson tallied 23 points and 15 rebounds during the Arlington game.
The seniors on the team–Sheffey, Thompson and Autumn Sellie– have led the team as captains through this season, he said. Support from the assistant coaches including Sam Moscatel, Melissa Benton and Ryan Wilkerson has been essential as well, he added.
“Veronica is our serious and focused leader. Tatum is gregarious and easygoing, while Autumn is the glue that holds everyone together,” Bullock said.
The team is comprised of several younger players who have taken “big strides” to help the team succeed this year, he said. Juniors Brooke Beresford, Anna Harris and Adie Segadelli have all stepped into influential roles.
Sophomores Jaecy Eggers and Macartney Noe are now Woodinville’s anchors on the inside, he said. Freshman Ally Laccinole is also a “gifted athlete” and makes contributions as a shooter and rebounder, he added.
This season for Woodinville hasn’t been easy, Bullock said, especially with added COVID-19 protocols.
Every school in the Washington State Activities Association (WIAA) must test all players three times per week regardless of vaccination status, he continued. At the start of the season, protocols only required the testing of unvaccinated players once per week.
“Every team in our league has had multiple positive tests with required quarantine periods,” he said. “Fortunately, the quarantine period was recently reduced from 10 days to five days based on recommendations from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention].”
The Lady Falcons shut down their program for one week in early January due to multiple payers testing positive for COVID-19 at the same time, Bullock said.
During that week, he said, the team postponed some big games including a showcase event at the ShoWare arena to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Our girls were very disappointed but now excited to be back on the floor,” Bullock said.
Woodinville started the season with a 55-78 loss against Tumwater High School during a non-district game on Dec. 2.
“The loss to start the season has turned out to be a blessing,” Bullock said.
Losing helped the team refocus and strengthen their commitment to each other, he said.
“The season has been full of challenges due to the changing landscape of COVID, nevertheless, it’s been a joy and privilege to be back in the gym,” he said. “Our school administration has been fantastic in their ongoing support. Our athletic director, Terry Agnew, and our principal, Kurt Criscione, have gone above and beyond to help keep the girls playing.”
WIAA regional basketball tournaments will take place in various locations from Feb. 25-26. The Hardwood Classic state tournament will follow for 3A and 4A classified schools at the Tacoma Dome from March 2-5.
