For high school athletes in Northshore School District, the Pop Keeney Stadium is the “ultimate stage,” according to lacrosse program director Pete Crowley.
NSD lacrosse teams are currently raising $15,000 to purchase additional netting in order to compete at Pop Keeney.
“We just want to give [our student athletes] the opportunity to play on the biggest stage possible in our school district,” Crowley said. “When you allow student athletes to play on a bigger stage, they perform at a higher level.”
The Northshore Schools Foundation is partnering with local lacrosse programs to gather funds for 15-foot-tall netting to increase safety measures, he said. The netting stands at 12-feet-tall right now, he said, which is the most practical for football.
Crowley said the four high schools—Woodinville, Inglemoor, North Creek and Bothell—will split the remaining costs. He said the program is also looking into cost estimates to extend the current football netting to about 30 feet high.
Those interested in donating to the lacrosse campaign can visit the Northshore Schools Foundation website at https://bit.ly/3rGoIdm.
Students, parents and coaches voiced their desire to provide more resources to the 400 lacrosse athletes across the district during an NSD board meeting on Oct. 25.
“I think that we definitely haven't had the representation of other sports in the school,” Woodinville High School student Jada Brandon said during public comment. “I feel like we would be more successful with more fields [as well as] access to athletic trainers and the weight room.”
North Creek High School coach Colin Dempsey said lacrosse is one of the only varsity sports within the district that is not allowed to use Pop Keeney as a home field or for any competition.
“I am an alumnus of Bothell High School,” he said during the meeting. “I've played at Pop Keeney and I know how important that field is to our community. I do not feel like it's fair for our players to be taken out of that community.”
Shortly after the meeting, Crowley said, board members and the facility manager walked the grounds of Pop Keeney for a safety assessment. Program directors and board members also sat down to discuss creating a safe environment for lacrosse, he said.
“I’m just really happy with our leadership in the school district that has recognized us,” Crowley said. “They are more than happy to work with us to get these kids the opportunity that they really deserve.”
The district ultimately granted approval for lacrosse teams to compete at Pop Keeney with the caveat that the program would purchase more netting for the field, Crowley said.
He said The Pop Apartments, a housing development on the south end of Pop Keeney, posed a safety concern about the possibility of lacrosse balls crashing into apartment windows or into the stands.
“Safety is always our number one concern, whether it's for the players or spectators,” Crowley said.
Lacrosse players have been trying to compete at Pop Keeney since the program’s beginning in 2012, he added. None of the four lacrosse teams have a designated field of their own, as softball and baseball teams do, he said.
“We're really looking forward to being able to play there,” he said.
