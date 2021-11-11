Northshore School District students are finally returning to basketball courts, swimming pools and wrestling mats for the winter season of high school sports.
However, as athletes prepare to compete indoors, some COVID-19 protocols will look slightly different.
“Everything with COVID-19 guidance has evolved and things have changed over time,” said NSD Deputy Superintendent Duggan Harman, who oversees COVID-19 operations. “What we originally thought we were going to do back in the summer has changed somewhat.”
Harman said the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), along with the Washington State Department of Health, ranked the different high school sports based on the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Individual or small group activities are considered low contact sports, he said. Team sports with intermittent close contact between players are designated as moderate contact sports. Lastly, team sports with frequent close contact are called high contact sports, according to the most recent WIAA guidance.
During the fall season, Harman noted, boys’ water polo and girls’ soccer fell into the high contact category. The winter season includes more moderate and high contact sports because the players compete indoors, he added.
Basketball and wrestling are considered high contact sports, while cheerleading and dance are determined as moderate contact. Bowling, gymnastics, swimming and diving fall into the low contact category, the WIAA document states.
For high contact sports and cheerleading, Harman said, unvaccinated athletes as well as staff members and trainers must complete COVID-19 testing twice a week. NSD will use existing batch testing that occurs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for athletes across the district.
At least one of the tests must be administered within 24 hours of a sporting event, he added. The district will use rapid antigen tests on Fridays for game days over the weekend.
“Some parents have reached out and said they would prefer not to participate in the district’s batch testing,” Harman said.
NSD will allow outside testing if it shows the name of the student, he said. However, at-home tests will not be accepted. Harman said at-home tests have a high rate of false readings. Students can be tested at their local clinic or pharmacy instead, he added.
Vaccinated students will not be tested, Harman stated. Testing programs also won’t be required for students competing in low or moderate contact sports, according to WIAA guidance.
“Identification can lead to decreasing transmission by ensuring prompt isolation of cases and quarantine of close contacts through effective case investigation and contact tracing,” the WIAA document said.
Those who submit testing twice a week can practice without a mask, the NSD release said. All students on the bench during games and at halftime will still be required to wear masks.
Harman said the WIAA guidance matches almost entirely with the DOH regulations, including guidelines about audience members. The district will open all indoor and outdoor facilities for visitors this season. Fans will be asked to socially distance and stick to family member “seating pods,” he added.
WIAA regulations require sporting events with over 500 attendees to enforce mask usage. Harman said the district will implement mandatory masking for visitors.
“We're hopeful the community will work with us,” he said. “A number of other districts in the region are talking about limiting the number of fans at games,” Harman said. “We’re taking a ‘wait and see’ attitude.”
Most competitions will be live streamed, he added, so families can choose to cheer on the Falcons from home if they don’t feel comfortable sitting in the gym.
“It is important that we continue to try and keep our students, staff and our community safe in any way that we can,” said Lisa Youngblood Hall, chief communications officer for the district. “If you are experiencing any of the symptoms and you don’t feel well, just stay home until you’re able to get tested.”
According to NSD, practices for winter sports begin Monday, Nov. 15. Prior to tryouts, batch testing for unvaccinated athletes will start the week of Nov. 8. Unvaccinated students in a positive batch test will need to follow COVID-19 protocols outlined on the district’s website: www.nsd.org/covid19/protocols.
