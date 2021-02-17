For teenagers looking for an opportunity to get outside and try a fun new sport, look no further. To parents searching for a sport to keep an energetic child occupied, the answer is located at Grass Lawn Park in Redmond.
Panthers Youth Rugby is currently on-boarding new players between 7 and 18 years old to try out the sport throughout the month of February.
According to a press release, practices have been adapted to conform and comply with COVID-19 regulations and social distancing.
February practices take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. and on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Softball Field #1 in Grass Lawn Park.
“We already have players from Woodinville attending our practices three times a week after school and we would like to welcome more youth from Woodinville,” said Sophie Demandolx, administrator for Panthers Youth Rugby Club.
Rugby is a high-intensity game for players of all ages. For children under age 10, the game is played in a touch format similar to flag football. Each age group over 10 years old plays with adjusted safety contact rules, the press release said.
The rugby organization waived all club fees for the month of February to allow for all boys and girls of all skill levels to test out the sport. It costs $10 for players under age 10 to participate and $25 for those under age 12 through high school. These minimal fees are required to be insured by Rugby USA and Rugby WA.
This rugby club was established in 2016 by a group of experienced and passionate coaches on the Eastside. The organization serves youth in Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond and Bellevue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.