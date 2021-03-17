Volleyball looks a little different this year, especially with facial coverings required on the court at all times.
After a brief five-day practice period, the Lady Falcons were just happy for the opportunity to play five sets. Bothell High School defeated Woodinville at home on Tuesday, March 9 (21-25, 20-25, 11-25, 11-25, 10-15). The Thursday match against the same team was cancelled due to COVID-19 testing abnormalities.
“It was really fantastic to see the girls come together so quickly, with not a lot of preparation, but a lot of heart,” head coach Andrea Roelen said.
She said her team was thrilled to play and get that first match under their belts. She noted the overall excitement of finally being in the gym after being unable to compete for over a year.
Junior Marissa Till had nine kills, sophomore Molly Collins had five kills and freshman Simone Grieser had six kills. On the defensive side, Till had nine digs, junior libero Sydney Muff had seven digs and senior Ellie Nelson had six digs.
Collins also notched five services aces throughout the night. Nelson and senior Cora Lundquist each had three service aces as well. Lundquist also provided 25 setting assists, Roelen noted.
“We did lose the five sets, but I was thrilled with the girls’ performances and I think they felt really good about how they showed up,” she said. “And even though we didn't win a set, we were all very happy and really satisfied with how we competed and how the match went.”
Roelen said she used five different lineups and everyone knew where to go with only five days of practice. It shows how “versatile and resilient” these women can be and that they just want to play, she added. She also noted the essential leadership exhibited by her three seniors.
Results from the home match against Inglemoor High on Tuesday were not available by press time. The Falcons face Inglemoor again today, March 18. Junior varsity and freshmen teams begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:30 p.m.
