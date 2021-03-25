March 16 home match: W 3-1
Ellie Nelson: 6 kills, 4 service aces , 4 digs
Libero Sydney Muff: 14 digs
Simone Grieser: 9 kills ,11 digs
Alice Dibbo: 5 kills, 4 blocks
Cora Lundquist: 29 setting assists
March 18 away match: W 3-0
Simone Grieser: 5 kills, 3 service aces, 2 blocks, 11 digs
Marissa Till: 4 kills, 3 service aces, 8 digs
Jackie Hopkins: 21 setting assists
Maia Riseland: 6 kills, 3 blocks.
Molly Collins: 5 kills , 2 service aces.
