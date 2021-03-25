Volleyball - 032521

March 16 home match: W 3-1

Ellie Nelson: 6 kills, 4 service aces , 4 digs

Libero Sydney Muff: 14 digs

Simone Grieser: 9 kills ,11 digs

Alice Dibbo: 5 kills, 4 blocks

Cora Lundquist: 29 setting assists

 

March 18 away match: W 3-0

Simone Grieser: 5 kills, 3 service aces, 2 blocks, 11 digs

 

Marissa Till: 4 kills, 3 service aces, 8 digs

Jackie Hopkins: 21 setting assists

Maia Riseland: 6 kills, 3 blocks.

Molly Collins: 5 kills , 2 service aces.

