After a close battle in overtime against Kentwood High School, the Woodinville Falcons football team will not move forward to the 4A state tournament this year.
During an elimination round of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) district tournament, Woodinville High School was defeated 17-14 by the Kentwood Conquerors at Pop Keeney Stadium on Nov. 5.
Neither team made it on the scoreboard during the first quarter, according to a report from Hudl. However, WHS took the lead in the second quarter when senior Lucas Dahl caught a 30-yard pass from senior quarterback Theo Grothen for a touchdown. Finley Bragg completed the kick for an extra point.
Woodinville scored again in the second quarter after Grothen floated a pass to senior running back Nick Owens. Bragg kicked successfully once again, reported Hudl.
Kentwood ended the quarter with a 26-yard run and successful kick, resulting in a score of 14-7.
Kentwood continued to shut down the Falcons throughout the third and fourth quarters. The Conquerors picked up another 5-yard run ending in a touchdown in the third quarter.
The game ended with a tie in the fourth quarter, resulting in overtime. In a first-to-score throwdown, Kentwood came out on top with a 36-yard field goal. The win guarantees KHS a seat in the state tournament, reported Hudl.
During the game, WHS collected 124 passing yards and 163 rushing yards. Kentwood recorded 31 passing yards and 167 yards in rushing, according to Hudl. Senior Isaac Fuiten led Woodinville in rushing with 78 yards. Owens followed right behind him with 59 yards.
Defensively, junior Ivori Keo knotched seven tackles and three assists against the Conquerors. Sophomore Ryan Bowles also contributed eight assists and three tackles. Kentwood totaled four tackles and one sack for the entire team.
The Falcons ended the 2021 season with a 6-4 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.