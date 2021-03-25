Woodinville
@RR
EF
@ICC
EF
@MCC
49.83
Aggr
Avg
Max McDonough
12
1
41
3
42
3
35
3
37
5
36
5
19
191
39.07
Aryan Lanba
12
39
4
47
40
.33
44
47
4.33
217
44.39
Cooper Thompson
12
44
1.5
41
4
38
2
42
1
45
.5
9
210
42.95
Zach Potthoff
11
49
46
44
47
50
0
236
48.27
Daniel Wittman
10
49
48
43
41
3.5
51
3.5
232
47.45
Danny Smith
11
1
44
1.5
43
2
30
5
42
1
49
9.5
208
42.55
Daxton Dang
12
48
46
42
55
49
0
240
49.09
Mitch Springer
12
49
44
42
1
44
2.5
3.5
179
46.
Michael Whittaker
12
47
45
1
44
52
52
1
240
49.09
Hank Davidson
11
49
50
51
51
0
201
51.69
Silas Cedarlund
11
49
44
50
47
0
190
48.86
Reed Landon
9
51
50
52
0
153
52.96
