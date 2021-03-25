Golf - 032521

Woodinville

 

 

@RR

 

EF

 

@ICC

 

EF

 

@MCC

 

49.83

Aggr

Avg

Max McDonough

12

1

41

3

42

3

35

3

37

5

36

5

19

191

39.07

Aryan Lanba

12

 

39

4

47

 

40

.33

44

 

47

 

4.33

217

44.39

Cooper Thompson

12

 

44

1.5

41

4

38

2

42

1

45

.5

9

210

42.95

Zach Potthoff

11

 

49

 

46

 

44

 

47

 

50

 

0

236

48.27

Daniel Wittman

10

 

49

 

48

 

43

 

41

3.5

51

 

3.5

232

47.45

Danny Smith

11

1

44

1.5

43

2

30

5

42

1

49

 

9.5

208

42.55

Daxton Dang

12

 

48

 

46

 

42

 

55

 

49

 

0

240

49.09

Mitch Springer

12

 

49

 

 

 

44

 

42

1

44

2.5

3.5

179

46.

Michael Whittaker

12

 

47

 

45

1

44

 

52

 

52

 

1

240

49.09

Hank Davidson

11

 

49

 

50

 

51

 

 

 

51

 

0

201

51.69

Silas Cedarlund

11

 

 

 

49

 

44

 

50

 

47

 

0

190

48.86

Reed Landon

9

 

 

 

 

 

51

 

50

 

52

 

0

153

52.96

Overall record: 5-0 

