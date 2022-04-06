Woodinville High School senior Ashley Groesbeck used a combination of determination and natural talent to land a spot on the Waldorf University golf team this upcoming fall.
As a child, she played sports in various recreational leagues around Woodinville. But it wasn’t until her freshman year that she finally picked up a golf club, she said.
Groesbeck was participating on the WHS women’s swim team when head coach George Sayah encouraged her to try out for golf, she said. (He also coaches for the women’s golf team.) Without knowing how to swing a club properly, she decided to join the team.
After just a few months of practicing and competing, Groesbeck qualified for the KingCo district tournament as a freshman.
As her passion for golf grew, Groesbeck knew she wanted to pursue the sport in college. She created a profile on a university recruitment website, she said, and many schools in the Midwest expressed interest.
When the head coach for Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, invited her for a tour of the campus, she knew it would be the best fit.
“I like his philosophy; I felt like him and Sayah are almost the same,” Groesbeck said. “You don't have to look over your shoulder. You’re just there to get better.”
Before the staff at Waldorf University offered her a spot on the team, Sayah affirmed that Groesbeck would be the type of teammate who doesn’t cause distractions.
“She's a really good teammate, and she's a disciplined individual who goes out and works hard,” he said.
Groesbeck is the first golfer to commit to play for a university or college since Sayah began coaching the team at WHS in 2019, he said.
“We hope this is the beginning of sending some athletes to the next level,” Sayah said.
Swing and mechanics are only a small portion of golf, he said. It can be grueling to stay focused during nine holes of golf, he said, which typically takes about two hours to complete.
“It's a challenging sport mentally and emotionally,” Sayah said. “Those are the components that we try to develop over time.”
Sayah appointed Groesbeck to lead the golf team for two seasons in a row because of her demonstrated dedication to the sport, he said. As captain, she assists younger team members with the rules of golf and their technique.
“I know that I worked hard to get where I am,” Groesbeck said.
The first match this season was rained out, she said. However, she earned first place individually with a score of 41 in nine holes during a competition against North Creek High School on March 22.
The team earned its first win during a match against Inglemoor at Willows Run Golf Course on March 28, Sayah said.
Two years ago, Groesbeck said, the spring sports season was canceled due to the pandemic. She used the extra free time as a chance to focus on her swing, and she received coaching from a swing instructor.
Groesbeck also competed in tournaments for the Rocky Mountain Junior Golf Tour in fall 2020.
Her hard work came to fruition when she played in a tournament at Redmond Ridge Golf Course in April 2021. Her score typically averages in the 100s, she said, but she shot in the 80s for the first time that day.
While on the tour, she competed on local courses like Redmond Ridge and Willows Run as well as others out of town such as Lake Spanaway Golf Course and Trophy Lake Golf & Casting Club. Groesbeck said she competed against other golfers between the ages of 15 and 19.
“I really enjoy meeting new people from different areas,” she said. “One of my parents would caddy for me, and I enjoyed just having that moment with my family.”
Groesbeck often frequented the golf range at Woodinville Sports Club after wrapping up her online classes throughout the pandemic, she said. She would hit balls two to three times a day.
This fall, Groesbeck plans to study elementary education at Waldorf University.
