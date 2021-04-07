Regulation time ended in a 1-1 tie and after two overtimes, went into a penalty kick shootout. The Falcons prevailed, ending their short season.
"I’m so thankful for the seniors we were able to have a season, but wish I had more time with them," said head coach M'ily Morton. "I’m looking forward to Fall season in just five months - our seniors will be missed dearly, but I’m excited to see who steps up and where this team can go from here!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.