A walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning concluded a dramatic 12-11 victory for the Woodinville High School fastpitch team on Friday, May 21.
Earlier in the week, the Bothell Cougars took home the first win of the season. However, after another tough 10-1 loss during a doubleheader on Friday, the Falcons were finally ready to put some points on the board and finish on top.
In the first inning of the second game, a line drive to sophomore Ava Clark in center field allowed for a quick double play at first base.
“That was huge,” head coach Dani Tachell said. “That kind of allowed us momentum to go in and score four runs right off the bat.”
Senior Alex Nyberg logged three hits, three RBIs and four quality at-bats in the final game. She notched two stolen bases in the first inning, followed by a basehit from senior Natalie Kirstein to bring her home.
A double from senior Brooke Tilson added two more points to the board in the first inning. She also recorded two more singles later in the game and a few key plays in the middle infield.
“Brooke had an outstanding couple of games over at shortstop,” Tachell said. “She made the routine plays but also some tough plays with runners in scoring position.”
The Falcons tacked on five more runs in the fourth inning to build a nine-run lead. However, the Bothell bats came alive in the fifth and sixth innings with 11 runs to put them ahead.
Freshman pitcher Taylor Clear, who closed out the first game of the day, threw for another four innings. The right-hander struck out two batters, only allowing three hits and seven runs.
Nyberg finished out the last three innings as pitcher with five hits, four runs scored and two strikeouts. She tied the game back up with a two-run homerun to center field in the sixth inning.
In extra innings, Clark managed to get on base as the go-ahead run. With two outs, sophomore Cam Davidson blasted a double to center field on the first pitch of her at-bat to win the game.
The team played Inglemoor High School on Tuesday, and results were not available by press time. The Falcons will play Inglemoor again in a doubleheader on Thursday, May 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.