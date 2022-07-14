On Monday, July 11, the Woodinville Little League 12U All-Stars baseball team beat North Bothell 4-2 to win the District 8 championship.
“It was an awesome game. Both teams played fantastic,” said assistant coach Jeff Otis. “[North Bothell] gave an absolute championship effort. Our boys just had a little bit more,” he said.
Most of the players from the Woodinville and North Bothell teams played against each other last year, when the teams also faced each other in the district championship.
“Our team worked very hard to get to this point, so we felt confident coming into this game,” said catcher Eli Krekow. “But we know it’s always going to be a tough game versus North Bothell.”
North Bothell was up 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Mike Baker hit an out-of-the-park homerun as a pinch hitter.
“It felt awesome,” Mike said. “I was really glad I could help my team.”
Otis said that the run brought the team into the game. “It gave us the spark we needed,” he said.
After Mike’s run, with two outs and a 3-2 count, Jackson Markey hit a ball down the right field line with runners on first and second base. Both were able to score before Jackson was thrown out at third base.
“It felt good to hit that ball,” Jackson said. “It felt good to give our team the lead. I was pumped for us!”
Kai Roberto, Jackson Markey and Drew Sorensen pitched throughout the game.
“Our pitching was fantastic all day,” said head coach Kyle Krekow. “We worked out of multiple bases loaded jams with outs at the plate and gave ourselves time to get big hits.”
The North Bothell game was Woodinville’s fourth win in the district championship tournament. They also beat North Lake 4-0 on Sunday, July 2; Queen Anne 13-10 on Thursday, July 7; and won their first game against North Bothell 8-0 on Saturday, July 9.
Now, the team moves onto the state tournament against the winners of 11 other districts in Washington state.
Next, they play Cascade Little League from Vancouver, Wash., at Paine Field Community Park in Mukilteo. The game is set for Saturday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m.
