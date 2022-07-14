The Woodinville Little League 12U All Stars softball team finished second in the District 8 Majors Division championship June 27-July 2, according to Head Coach Andrew Fitzpatrick.
The team was made up of players from the regular season North Bothell, Northshore and Woodinville Little League teams.
“Everyone on our team, whether they were a sub and got only one at-bat, or just a couple goes on the field, everyone had a moment where they contributed–had a great hit or catch or a great play,” he said.
In the first game of the championship against the Magnolia-Ballard team, Woodinville won 6-0.
Fitzgerald noted the performance by pitcher Addison Hall in this game, who held Magnolia-Ballard to no hits and only two walks.
Woodinville played its second game against the Roosevelt-University-Green Lake (RUG) team, and won 14-1.
The team played particularly well this game, Fitzgerald said. He recalled a triple-RBI hit by Kyle Eggert.
“That was about five feet away from an out-of-the-park homerun,” he said.
On Friday and Saturday, the team played championship games against Magnolia-Ballard. Because this was a double-elimination tournament, Woodinville had to beat them twice to win.
Woodinville lost 5-6 in the first game, and 0-2 in the second game.
“It was a bit of an abrupt and unexpected loss for us,” Fitzgerald said. “Definitely had some postgame conversations about life lessons that sports often affords us, how to deal with failure and how to move forward.”
He praised pitcher Gianne Douangphouxai in the final Magnolia-Ballard game, who had six strike-outs and gave up only two runs.
The team had only about three weeks to practice together before the championship, Fitzgerald said.
“We had to find a way to make sure that the chemistry was there to connect, because it's such a fast-paced process,” he said. “The preparation and practice time was definitely a highlight. The way the girls came together and instantly clicked was pretty amazing to see.”
During practice, Woodinville played scrimmages against District 9 teams from Kirkland and Redmond. They also participated in a tournament against 14U players in Mount Vernon on June 17-19, almost beating three club teams that practice year-round.
“We put them there just to get some competitive reps and definitely challenge ourselves. And we did really, really well,” Fitzgerald said. “That was a really great experience as a team.”
Fitzgerald has been a Little League coach for several years, and coached baseball last year. During the regular season, he was an assistant coach for the Woodinville girls softball team.
Coaches from North Bothell and Northshore also coached the post-season All Stars team.
Most, if not all, of the players will likely play 14U softball next season, Fitzgerald said.
