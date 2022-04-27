The KingCo and WesCo athletic conferences are comprised of some tough men’s soccer competitors. However, Woodinville High School’s team hopes their effort has been enough to make it to the playoffs this season.
Despite a recent tie and loss, WHS maintains a winning record of 4-2-2 for league matches and 7-3-3 for all games.
“Soccer can be a frustrating game,” Lasby said. “You could do everything you need to do and just not put one in the back of the net.”
The team created a list of objectives for the season, he said, which included qualifying for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) state tournament.
“Knowing the KingCo teams, it’s up for grabs,” Lasby said. “There are a lot of teams that just with a little bit of luck per game, anybody can beat anybody on any given day.”
The KingCo league includes team from Woodinville, Bothell, Eastlake, Inglemoor, Issaquah, Mount Si, Newport, North Creek, Redmond and Skyline high schools. The WesCo league includes Glacier Peak, Jackson, Kamiak, Lake Stevens and Mariner high schools.
The top six teams from these divisions will move to league playoffs, Lasby said. The 4A District 1/2 playoffs will take place on May 5-14. From there, five teams will advance to the WIAA state championship.
WHS started the season by facing some of the league’s toughest teams, Lasby said.
Woodinville took its first loss of the season (1-2) to Kamiak High School on March 16. However, the team went on a four-game winning streak until they lost (0-2) to Issaquah High School on March 31.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Lasby said, referring to the Issaquah matchup. “We just didn’t finish. I told the team not to worry much because the results will come if you put the work in.”
The team earned a hard-fought win in overtime against Eastlake High School on April 5, he said. WHS had about 70-75% of the possessions throughout the game, he added.
“We were raining crosses and shots, although things didn’t fall in our favor until the end,” he said. “From that point, we were on a winning streak and sat in a good position.”
WHS also defeated Redmond High School in an overtime win (3-1) on April 12. The team scored two goals in overtime to grab the win, Lasby said.
On April 21, the Falcons remained scoreless in a match against Bothell High School. After the overtime period, he said, neither team could put the ball in the back of the net.
Lasby has been impressed with team captains Diego Ward and Ryan Halstrom this season, he said. As seniors, he said, the two center midfielders exemplify strong leadership. Ward is also the team’s leading scorer, he added.
“Ward has been on fire,” Lasby said. “He's been one that has carried us through.”
The Falcons will face Newport High School in Bellevue on Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.
“We'd love to have fans in the stands,” Lasby said. “There's no better recognition for a player than to go out to play in front of a crowd of fans.”
