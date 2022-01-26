The Woodinville girls fourth grade select basketball team brought home first place in their division during the Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament in Mount Si from Jan. 15-17.
“[They were] all smiles, and you could see the sense of accomplishment on their faces!” Sayeh Jackson, mother of a player, wrote in an email. “They have worked so hard this season!”
To kick off the tournament, Woodinville defeated Skyline (17-4) on Jan. 15. Later that day, the team swept Issaquah for the win (13-9).
In a close matchup Jan. 16, she said, Woodinville earned another win (14-13) against Mount Si.
In a head-to-head championship game, Woodinville remained undefeated in the GOLD Division against Issaquah (19-14) on Jan. 17.
“The coaches, Tony Jackson and Nicole Adams, have dedicated so much time, energy and heart into this team and have had such a positive impact on the girls,” she said.
The MLK tournament is the second tournament Woodinville has won this season, Jackson said. The team qualified for state playoffs, which will take place in Spokane in March.
“They have worked so hard this season and so well together, especially considering it is their first time playing together and playing select,” Jackson said.
The Woodinville team includes:
- Aaina Bassali, #14
- Ava Young, #4
- Brooke Wagner, #21
- Brooklyn Ebner, #3
- Ella Adams, #12
- Mackenzie Herzstein, #11
- Makena Kelsey, #20
- Mya Jackson, #10
- Scarlett Cerretani, #22
- Siena Kramer, #15
- Sydney Turner, #23
