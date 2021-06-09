Opening day at the Carnation Farmers Market recorded double the attendees compared to last year, according to a newsletter from the event team.
The market officially opened for the 2021 season on Tuesday, June 1. Located at the corner of Bird Street and Stossel Avenue in downtown Carnation, the market will return from 3-7 p.m. every Tuesday in June, July and August.
The opening day market featured vendors from Bluebird Ice Cream, Hollyhock Farm, Falling River Meats/Valley Dogs, Hayton Farms Berries, Swan Mill Farm, Patty Pan Grill Cooperative, Bautista Farms, Mel’s Nuts, Eleventh Hour Farm, Haughty Tamale Company, Cedar Circle Creations, Cute Dumplings, BirdsNBees Mini Farm and Stewardship Partners.
For the 2021 season, the market is waiving all application and cancellation fees for those interested in becoming a vendor. According to the newsletter, more vendors will be added each week.
Musicians may apply for 2-hour sets during each market. Live music was provided by Walter Cryderman and Deacon Raleigh on opening day.
