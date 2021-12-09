One Carnation resident is hoping to keep the holiday spirt alive this season while supporting local businesses with a light display contest.
Maria Barrett, a self-proclaimed Christmas enthusiast, said she noticed holiday light contests around the neighborhoods surrounding Carnation. But she wasn’t aware of any in her city.
“I thought this would be a great way to support those businesses in town while at the same time reward those who are really going over and above with their holiday lights,” Barrett said.
She hopes the contest can be an uplifting topic of discussion for the community during a particularly challenging time due to the pandemic, she said.
The contest will include four categories of awards, Barrett said. Categories include the Griswold’s Award for the most over the top display; Rocking Around the Xmas Tree Award for the best use of lights and music; Light up the Town Award for the brightest use of lights; and finally, It’s a Wonderful Life Award for best overall theme.
Barrett requests that photo entries only show the front exterior of homes, which can be seen while driving by. Photos must be emailed to her at mariabarrett@johnlscott.com no later than Dec. 17, she said.
The judges will visit the top 10 entries from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 6-9 p.m. She said the tour will be live streamed on Facebook through the Carnation 1st Annual Holiday Lights Contest event page.
All light displays need to be on and functional during that time, she added. Winners will be announced on Dec. 19.
Entries don’t need to be from within Carnation city limits. The house just needs to have a Carnation address, she noted.
“We'll try to include as many people as we can,” she said. “If we end up needing to add more categories next year, I’m ready for that.”
The judging panel isn’t finalized yet. However, Barrett said, the committee will include people who are involved throughout the community.
Barrett said she hopes the contest can also gather support for local businesses that were “hit hard” during the pandemic.
As an added struggle, she said, the city of Carnation is redeveloping four blocks downtown to address safety concerns and reflect the city’s heritage. A large portion of Main Street has remained closed off-and-on for months, she said. The city is repaving streets and sidewalks, installing flower planters and replacing power lines.
“Some businesses in the central business district haven’t been able to have clients park on the streets, which is the main way to reach customers,” Barrett said.
She said one of the businesses, Ace Hardware, has been a family-run store for many decades. The parents of the current owner used to run the shop, she added. To support these businesses, Barrett decided to purchase prizes for the contest from stores like Ace Hardware.
She is also working with other businesses to determine prizes such as the local grocery store Carnation Market IGA and some nearby wineries.
In Carnation, several homes “go all-out” with decorations, Barrett said.
One family dedicates a YouTube channel to their holiday light set up, she said. A video from 2010 shows the house covered with lights from the roof to the ground. A song starts up and the blue, red and green lights “dance” to the music, she said.
“Everybody does something a little different,” Barrett said. “Some people have music, some people have inflatables with lights and some coordinate colors. It’s all for fun.”
