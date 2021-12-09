The city of Duvall is seeking applications to fill an open position on the city council.
Once an applicant is appointed, the temporary position will be up for reelection during the November 2022 general election.
Former Councilmember Mike Remington left the seat representing Position 4, said an employee from the city of Duvall. He was first appointed to the council in May 2018 and later reelected in November 2019.
Those interested in the role must apply no later than Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 3 p.m. The application packet is available online at duvallwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7912/Open-Council-Position-packet-2021-Complete. To apply, residents must fill out an application as well as a letter describing their interest in the Duvall City Council.
Applicants must be registered voters in Duvall at the time of filing their declaration of candidacy, the release states. Candidates must also be residents of Duvall for at least one year.
The city of Duvall operates with an elected mayor and seven council members, states the release. Meetings begin with a Committee of the Whole workshop at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
Council members are required to attend meetings regularly as well as other public events or special meetings, the release states.
For more information, people are encouraged to contact cityclerk@duvallwa.gov.
