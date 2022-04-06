When Duvall resident Tatiana Meade heard the news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, she immediately thought of her childhood best friend who still lived in Kyiv at the time.
For the first few days, Meade said, everything seemed to be “okay” for her friend.
But when her friend began to see bombs flying over her head, she grabbed a few items and headed to a nearby shelter. From there, she waited to board a bus that took her to another country.
Meade confirmed that her friend is now safe and staying in the Czech Republic as a refugee, although her parents are still in Kyiv because they are older and cannot move as quickly.
“She's just constantly trying to check on them to see if they're alive," Meade said. "That's all she can do."
After months of high tensions and unsuccessful diplomatic conversations, Russian forces began an invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. In just one month, more than 3.5 million people had fled Ukraine to other countries, becoming refugees.
Meade was born and raised in Ukraine until she was 14 years old, she said. For weeks, she said, she would begin sobbing at the thought of the invasion.
During her free time, she dug deep into the history and politics of Kyiv and Ukraine, looking for reasons why an event of this scale would happen.
“It was difficult to comprehend why our neighbors would do something like this because we were raised back in the USSR that we are all brothers, and we all love each other,” she said.
With no answers in sight and feeling helpless, Meade turned to activism to raise awareness about the invasion and Ukraine’s culture.
With support from community members on social media, she is currently raising funds to purchase banners and hang around town. The signs read, “We stand with Ukraine.”
She already received approval from the city of Duvall to display the signs, she said. To contribute toward banners directly, call Sandy DuVall from DuVall’s Dazzling Designs at 425-765-1546.
Other community members around King County are showing their support for Ukrainian families by donating supplies to refugee camps in Poland.
On March 18, Kenmore Elementary School kindergarten students and their families collected enough clothes, food, toys, crafts and medical supplies to fill about 70 boxes. The donations will be shipped soon, according to Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid.
Meade’s connection to Ukraine runs deep, she said. She was born in a small town about 60 miles outside of Kyiv. Her family moved to the city of Kyiv after her mother received a job offer that was “too good to pass up,” she said.
During her childhood, she said, most of the movies released in the Soviet Union were centered around WWII. She said the creativity of filmmakers were impacted by the traumatic events they lived through, along with their painful memories.
“We grew up horrified of the war, just horrified,” Meade said.
As a young girl, she said, she fell in love with Kyiv for its rich culture and historic buildings. She would look forward to the weekend and the chance to visit a museum or attend a show, she said.
“The thing that hurt me the most is when they started bombing the city,” she said. “For somebody to intentionally hurt history is really painful to watch.”
Meade said the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, making it unsafe for them and her mother’s career. So, her family packed up their home and moved to the U.S.
“[My mother] basically had to leave or she would be put in prison, like they're doing right now with everybody else that stands up for what's right,” Meade said.
For the past 30 years, Meade has moved around King County in areas like Woodinville, Redmond and Duvall.
