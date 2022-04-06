Eastside Fire & Rescue (EF&R) is asking the community to get involved with its strategic planning process for 2022.
The planning process enables EF&R to set goals and objectives that reflect the people they serve, according to a news release from the department. The opinions of community members, employees and stakeholders are important factors in making these decisions.
The process will focus on three key areas:
- Agency-wide analysis to discuss strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges (SWOC)
- Identify the needs of the communities they serve
- Establish strategic priorities and objectives
This month, the agency is meeting with crews to undergo the SWOC process. This analysis will help to gain insight from within the organization.
As the internal SWOC analysis is taking place, the department hopes to gain understanding from the residents and community members of EF&R.
An online survey was recently launched to collect opinions and information from citizens. So far, over 380 responses have been collected from community members.
EF&R will host in-person meetings in April to facilitate in-depth conversations with those who do not wish to participate online or would like further engagement from their fire department.
Upcoming meetings:
Wednesday, April 6
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- EF&R Station 73
- 1280 NE Park Dr, Issaquah
Wednesday, April 20
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- EF&R Station 87
- 500 Maloney Grove Ave SE, North Bend
Wednesday, April 13
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- EF&R Station 85
- 3600 Tolt Ave, Carnation
Tuesday, April 26
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- EF&R Station 83
- 3425 Issaquah Pine Lake Road SE, Sammamish
Tuesday, April 19
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- EF&R Station 31
- 17718 Woodinville-Snohomish Road, Woodinville
Wednesday, April 27
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- EF&R Station 78
- 20720 SE May Valley Road, Issaquah
