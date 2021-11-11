Since its construction over a century ago, the Dougherty House in Duvall has persevered through unprecedented snowstorms, the Great Depression and two pandemics.
Marilyn “Country” Roney, president of the Duvall Historical Society, said the farmstead would not be in its current condition without the help of the group.
As a fourth-generation Duvall resident, Roney said, her great grandmother, grandfather and father all helped record the town’s history.
“When my time came, it just seemed appropriate that I step up and serve the community,” Roney said.
She said volunteers from Duvall High School, Duvall Rotary Club and Cedarcrest Interact Club will come together to continue restoration work from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 20. She encourages others to stop by and help fix up the property as well.
The volunteers will also tackle upkeep for the pioneer cemetery. Roney said participants are encouraged to bring landscaping tools such as trimmers, clippers, hedge trimmers, electrical cords and wheelbarrows. Warm refreshments will be provided, she added.
“We have amazing volunteers in the town of Duvall that are willing to do what it takes to take care of our history, and to make sure we preserve it for our future,” Roney said.
A couple of community members cared for the house landscape previously, she said. However, one volunteer’s landscaping business closed, she said, which prevented him from continuing the work. Additionally, one woman who would regularly weed the garden died in 2020.
“With the changing times, landscaping was one aspect of the house we had to put lower on the priority list,” Roney said.
She said the pool of historical society volunteers took a hit because of two main factors: the COVID-19 pandemic and an older population of members. More volunteers would mean an increased opportunity to outreach through community events and school visits, Roney said.
Duvall is making history every day, she said. But if residents don’t record it, she noted, the archives won’t be there for future generations.
“We have made it our mission to help younger generations feel that they can be a part of the society,” Roney said. “We want to learn from the youth, and we want to use their skills.”
After cooperating with the city of Duvall, the historical society was entrusted to care for the Dougherty House. The doors reopened to the public in 2016, Roney said.
The house in present-day represents the lifestyle of those living in the early 1900s, she said. Each room shares stories about various topics, including transportation to and from Duvall. She said ferry boats would float down the Snoqualmie River and a train station would transport local passengers.
The historical society also curated information about the five Cherry Valley schools since the early 1900s, Roney noted.
“Adults and children can really touch and understand how different items worked back then,” she said.
The Dougherty House was built in 1888 by James O’Leary while Washington was still a territory, Roney said. The property was sold to John and Kate Dougherty in 1898.
Originally, the house sat parallel to the Snoqualmie River, she noted. By 1910, when railroad owners became interested in expanding to the Duvall area, the Dougherty family granted a company the land to build. To preserve their home, she said, oxen pulled the building up the nearby hill using logs under the foundation.
Kate Dougherty became a widow with eight young children, Roney said. To make ends meet, the family grew fruit in an orchard and housed loggers in their bunkhouse. The loggers worked for either the Cherry Valley Shingle Mill or the Cherry Valley Timber Co.
“The house represents a pioneer family that grew itself, just like the town of Duvall, from nothing to something,” she said. “It shows how the family and the area persevered through tough times.”
Roney said the family survived the Spanish flu of 1918, along with the other residents of Duvall.
All Dougherty children grew up in the same house, she said. Leo, the last brother, remained at the farmstead until his death in 1983.
Interested in learning more about the Dougherty House? Take a virtual tour online at www.duvallhistoricalsociety.org/dougherty-house-history.html.
Dougherty House is located at 26524 NE Cherry Valley Rd., Duvall.
