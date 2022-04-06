Inside Duvall’s only poke shop, turquoise paint and turtle figures swimming on the walls transport guests to the warm beaches of Hawaii. The ambiance of sizzling salmon can be heard throughout the shop as Chef Pete Castro prepares for the dinnertime rush.
Kona Poke House first opened its doors in late February 2022. The shop is serving up poke to create a space for the community to feel “ohana,” which translates to a Hawaiian term meaning family.
“We didn’t do any advertising and we’ve been slammed,” said Orchid Raisdanai, co-owner of the restaurant.
Kona Poke House, located at 14030 Main St. NE, is still in a soft opening phase. The official grand opening is set for June 2022, she said, and the owners plan to host a luau-style community event with live music to celebrate.
Raisdanai said the space was previously occupied by Great Clips, which sits next to Safeway in Duvall, before it was converted into a kitchen and dining area for the poke shop.
The long process of opening a restaurant during the pandemic began with an additional challenge, she said. In the complex’s deed, property owners specifically requested that restaurants not be allowed on the premises. Raisdanai suspected the prerequisite was added to limit competition with Safeway, she said.
After jumping through some legal hoops, the shop was allowed to open. The restaurant does not plan to take any business from Safeway, she said. Instead, it will serve as a much-needed community gathering space.
“As Duvall grows and changes, we thought this is a really good time to create a place where people can get great food that is healthy and sustainable while creating a community place that people can enjoy with their family,” Raisdanai said.
The menu is full of refreshing poke dishes made with ahi yellowtail, seaweed, roasted kukui nuts and Hawaiian chili pepper. Macadamia vanilla brownies and tropical cheesecakes will help satisfy any sweet tooth as well.
Kona Poke House uses salmon caught in the Pacific Northwest as well as ahi yellowtail and other ingredients directly from Hawaii, Raisdanai said.
Kitchen equipment took almost a year to arrive after ordering the supplies, she said. Raisdanai viewed the delays in shipping as a positive factor because she used the extra time to focus on developing the shop’s decor, menu and connections to the community.
Even finding reliable food suppliers was difficult, she said. To take matters into their own hands, the owners are currently in the process of establishing their own supply chain in Hawaii.
“Distributors who normally deal with the brands we need, and those ingredients, were so overwhelmed because of labor shortages and then price increases of shipping,” she said. “It became a complete nightmare to try to work through the normal networks.”
Raisdanai and her partners plan to open a food processing and distribution center in Hawaii, she said, which will employ about 40 to 55 people. Operations are expected to begin in June 2022, she added.
The center will prepare butter avocados, fruit pulp and ahi that is caught in Hawaii, she said, and then the items will be shipped to the stop.
One of the last fishing villages in Hawaii exists in the region where Raisdanai’s family resides, she said. Agriculture in the U.S. began to shift decades ago, she said.
Now, South American countries like Mexico are mass suppliers of fruits and vegetables. The change in supply created a loss in jobs and opportunities, she said.
“I recognized, especially with my education and what I do in my profession, how important local economy is and how outreach and education is important,” she said.
In addition to stimulating local economies, the company aims to offer poke to Washington residents in a sustainable way. The processing operation emits less carbon because the food is traveling to fewer places before being eaten, she said.
Raisdanai said she wants to ensure that people growing the fruit and vegetables—as well as those catching the fish—remain an integral part of the “economic prosperity cycle.”
“We’re doing it in a way where the workers have a living wage,” Raisdanai said. “They have an opportunity to grow.”
With the added distribution center, the Kona Poke House owners are thinking about expanding in Washington as well. Raisdanai said they plan to open four more shops in Western portions of the state, including three restaurants north of Duvall and two more near Vancouver, Wash.
The idea for a poke shop originated from discussions between Raisdanai and her neighbors in Duvall.
Steven Reece as well as Anthony and Elaine Keller, who have lived next to her for about two decades, collaborated to design and open the Hawaiian restaurant. The four owners wanted to highlight the values shared in Hawaiian cultures like community and family.
“I love that when [Hawaiians] come here, they can feel a piece of home,” she said.
Raisdanai uses her extensive career in finance to inform her decisions for the shop, she said. She started teaching finance and accounting clasand ses as a professor for the University of Washington about five years ago. Before teaching, she worked in the banking technology industry for over 20 years.
Growing up entangled in the food industry, Raisdanai said, she watched as her family owned and operated various Asian and Middle Eastern restaurants.
“This was something I wanted to do on my own with my neighbors and to bring some great ingredients and food from Hawaii,” she said.
Raisdanai has called the Snoqualmie Valley her home for the last 30 years, and she considers Hawaii to be her second home. Many of her family members still live on the island of Hawaii.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.