A 7.1-acre parcel is available for sale in downtown Carnation, according to a press release by the city.
The Schefer Riverfront Park parcel is located at 4301 Larson Avenue, Carnation, near Tolt-MacDonald Park and Carnation Market. The property is currently owned by the city.
A 109-page Request for Information (RFI) about the parcel was released in June. Developer proposals are due Sept. 8.
“This property presents a great economic development opportunity for the future of Carnation,” said Mayor Kim Lisk in the release, noting that the city expects to welcome in over 200 new homes in the future.
“Land developers who purchase the property have the potential to become a staple in the community and an integral part of the City,” City Manager Ana Cortez stated in the release.
The property is currently zoned for light industrial/manufacturing use, but the RFI states that the city is considering amending the zoning designation for the property to agritourism. Desired uses include corporate offices, hotels, breweries or restaurants.
The press release says that the City currently has over 30 developers interested in the property.
The RFI states that the city expects to review proposals later this year, and that the city council will approve development for the site in January 2023.
It also states that the development agreement will require “the selected developer to design, entitle and complete construction of the project within three years of closing on the purchase of the property.”
More information can be found in the RFI and at carnationwa.gov.
