Mens 100 Meters New Division - Finals
|1.
|10
|Trent Bublitz
|11.72hPR
|Monroe
|2.
|11
|Keller Nienau
|11.85hPR
|Monroe
|3.
|9
|Jake DiMarzio
|12.16h
|Cedarcrest
|4.
|9
|Denim Saina
|12.32hPR
|Monroe
|5.
|12
|Thane Harvold
|12.61h
|Cedarcrest
Womens 100 Meters - Finals
|1.
|12
|Heide White
|13.41hSR
|Monroe
|2.
|11
|Avril Wilson
|13.47hSR
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|9
|Brooklyn Perdomo
|14.30hPR
|Monroe
|4.
|10
|Emma Brennan
|15.00hPR
|Monroe
|5.
|9
|Audrey Mattison
|16.47hPR
|Cedarcrest
Mens 200 Meters - Finals
|1.
|9
|Jack Irwin
|26.11h
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|9
|Denim Saina
|26.14hPR
|Monroe
|3.
|10
|Dean Reed
|26.18hPR
|Monroe
|4.
|11
|Gabriel Gresham
|26.75hSR
|Cedarcrest
|5.
|12
|John Meier
|26.88hPR
|Cedarcrest
Womens 200 Meters - Finals
|1.
|12
|Heide White
|29.23hSR
|Monroe
|2.
|12
|Alexis Perdomo
|29.41hSR
|Monroe
|3.
|11
|Julia Luoto
|29.59hPR
|Cedarcrest
|4.
|12
|Megan Floyd
|31.02h
|Cedarcrest
|9
|Neo Ehlen
|SCR
|Cedarcrest
|9
|Audrey Mattison
|SCR
|Cedarcrest
Mens 400 Meters - Finals
|1.
|11
|Keller Nienau
|54.91hSR
|Monroe
|2.
|10
|Trent Bublitz
|56.49hPR
|Monroe
|3.
|10
|Dean Reed
|58.13hPR
|Monroe
|4.
|9
|Jack Irwin
|59.45hPR
|Cedarcrest
|5.
|11
|Ben Jevons
|1:02.04hPR
|Cedarcrest
Womens 400 Meters - Finals
|1.
|12
|Megan Floyd
|1:09.83h
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|12
|Bethany Smith
|1:11.50hSR
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|11
|Brighton Moody
|1:11.70hPR
|Monroe
|9
|Neo Ehlen
|SCR
|Cedarcrest
Mens 800 Meters - Finals
|1.
|12
|John Meier
|2:02.80hPR
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|9
|Jack LeBlanc
|2:14.07hPR
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|12
|Jadon Swanson
|2:16.03hSR
|Monroe
|4.
|11
|Chase Rhoads
|2:16.04hSR
|Cedarcrest
|5.
|10
|Jon Kenyon
|2:17.25hPR
|Monroe
Mens 1600 Meters - Finals
|1.
|11
|Liam O'Brian
|4:50.10hSR
|Monroe
|2.
|12
|Nathan Hastings
|4:51.81hPR
|Monroe
|3.
|10
|Jon Kenyon
|4:59.54hPR
|Monroe
|4.
|12
|Ben Addicott
|5:11.12h
|Monroe
|5.
|10
|Chayton Garcia
|5:16.61hPR
|Monroe
Womens 1600 Meters - Finals
|1.
|10
|Alexis Canovali
|6:03.40hPR
|Monroe
Mens 3200 Meters - Finals
|1.
|10
|London Haley
|10:30.68hPR
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|12
|Trail Sammarco
|10:31.25hPR
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|11
|Ean Wood
|11:05.83hPR
|Monroe
|4.
|12
|Cade LaTurner
|11:57.66hSR
|Cedarcrest
|5.
|9
|Caleb Tobing
|12:31.33hPR
|Cedarcrest
Womens 3200 Meters - Finals
|1.
|10
|Sierra Swart
|13:37.91hPR
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|11
|Bailey Perin
|13:41.32hPR
|Cedarcrest
Mens 110m Hurdles - 39" - Finals
|1.
|10
|Joshua Muir
|17.86hPR
|Monroe
|2.
|12
|Jacob Hall
|20.57hPR
|Cedarcrest
|11
|Declan Kirby
|SCR
|Monroe
Womens 100m Hurdles - 33" - Finals
|1.
|11
|Natalie Allik
|17.89hPR
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|12
|Sydney-Alyse Smith
|18.31hPR
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|10
|Emily Cole
|19.60hPR
|Monroe
|4.
|10
|Annalee Magelsen
|20.10hPR
|Monroe
|5.
|10
|Kiley Mercer
|20.53hPR
|Cedarcrest
Mens 300m Hurdles - 36" - Finals
|1.
|12
|Jacob Hall
|50.98hSR
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|9
|Nathaniel Kvamme
|52.21h
|Monroe
Womens 300m Hurdles - 30" - Finals
|1.
|12
|Sydney-Alyse Smith
|48.84h
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|10
|Kiley Mercer
|55.33hPR
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|11
|Natalie Allik
|56.95h
|Cedarcrest
|4.
|10
|Emily Cole
|1:00.08h
|Monroe
|5.
|11
|Bailey Perin
|1:00.19hPR
|Cedarcrest
Mens 4x100 Relay - Finals
|1.
|Jose Mendoza Perez
Elliot Ballhoun
Caylem Spengler
Denim Saina
|49.85h
|Monroe
|2.
|Nicky Chasengnou
Finlay Pudwill
Ethan Collinwood
Thane Harvold
|50.72h
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|Nathan Hastings
Ean Wood
Joshua Gochnauer
Jadon Swanson
|53.30h
|Monroe
Womens 4x100 Relay - Finals
|1.
|Heide White
Emily Cole
Emma Brennan
Alexis Perdomo
|55.62h
|Monroe
Mens 4x400 Relay - Finals
|1.
|Keller Nienau
Dean Reed
Trent Bublitz
Nathan Hastings
|3:50.07h
|Monroe
|2.
|Jack LeBlanc
Chase Rhoads
Cade LaTurner
John Meier
|3:56.69h
|Cedarcrest
Womens 4x200 Relay - Finals
|1.
|Alexis Canovali
Alexis Perdomo
Heide White
Brighton Moody
|1:58.84h
|Monroe
|2.
|Megan Floyd
Neo Ehlen
Audrey Mattison
Avery Zlateff
|2:05.37h
|Cedarcrest
Womens 4x400 Relay - Finals
|1.
|Sydney-Alyse Smith
Avery Zlateff
Cassidy Moon
Sierra Swart
|4:45.45h
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|Alexis Perdomo
Alexis Canovali
Sara Skold
Brighton Moody
|5:05.64h
|Monroe
Mens Shot Put - 12lb - Finals
|1.
|12
|Ethan Whetten
|35-01.00
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|12
|Kelson Moody
|34-11.50PR
|Monroe
|3.
|9
|Lincoln Vondra
|20-09.50PR
|Cedarcrest
Womens Shot Put - 4kg - Finals
|1.
|10
|Molly Laidlaw
|26-09.50PR
|Monroe
|2.
|11
|Natalie Allik
|26-02.00
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|11
|Olivia Hillestad
|23-07.50
|Cedarcrest
|4.
|11
|Holly Williams
|22-10.00SR
|Cedarcrest
|5.
|12
|Ava LaPorte
|22-00.00PR
|Cedarcrest
Mens Discus - 1.6kg - Finals
|1.
|12
|Ethan Whetten
|89-00
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|12
|Kelson Moody
|84-04PR
|Monroe
|3.
|12
|Jacob Hall
|78-06PR
|Cedarcrest
|4.
|9
|Lincoln Vondra
|58-01PR
|Cedarcrest
|5.
|9
|Gerardo Rubio-Gonzalez
|46-05
|Monroe
Womens Discus - 1kg - Finals
|1.
|11
|Bella Persons
|68-05
|Monroe
|2.
|10
|Molly Laidlaw
|67-00PR
|Monroe
|3.
|11
|Olivia Hillestad
|63-10SR
|Cedarcrest
|4.
|11
|Maddie Ferguson
|59-01PR
|Cedarcrest
|5.
|9
|Rebekah Huskey
|58-08PR
|Monroe
Mens Javelin - 800g - Finals
|1.
|12
|Thane Harvold
|105-04PR
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|12
|Kelson Moody
|97-02PR
|Monroe
Womens Javelin - 600g - Finals
|1.
|11
|Julia Luoto
|83-09
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|12
|Ava LaPorte
|60-04
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|10
|Molly Laidlaw
|57-10PR
|Monroe
|4.
|11
|Holly Williams
|57-04PR
|Cedarcrest
|5.
|9
|Rohana Joshi
|56-10PR
|Cedarcrest
Mens High Jump - Finals
|1.
|9
|Ontario Bahrey
|5-06.00PR
|Monroe
Womens High Jump - Finals
|1.
|11
|Julia Luoto
|4-06.00
|Cedarcrest
Mens Long Jump - Finals
|1.
|9
|Jake DiMarzio
|18-05.25PR
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|11
|Declan Kirby
|16-11.25SR
|Monroe
|3.
|9
|Justice Funston
|15-07.50PR
|Monroe
|4.
|9
|Ontario Bahrey
|15-05.00PR
|Monroe
|5.
|11
|James Day
|14-07.50PR
|Monroe
Womens Long Jump - Finals
|1.
|11
|Julia Luoto
|15-03.00PR
|Cedarcrest
|2.
|10
|Abigail VanHook
|13-11.00PR
|Monroe
|3.
|11
|Avril Wilson
|13-05.75
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|9
|Brooklyn Perdomo
|13-05.75PR
|Monroe
|5.
|12
|Ava LaPorte
|13-05.00SR
|Cedarcrest
Mens Triple Jump - Finals
|1.
|11
|Declan Kirby
|34-09.75
|Monroe
|2.
|9
|Jake DiMarzio
|34-05.75PR
|Cedarcrest
|3.
|10
|Ben Hudson
|33-02.00PR
|Monroe
|4.
|9
|Justice Funston
|32-00.50PR
|Monroe
|5.
|11
|James Day
|30-10.00
|Monroe
Womens Triple Jump - Finals
|1.
|10
|Abigail VanHook
|28-06.75PR
|Monroe
|2.
|9
|Brooklyn Perdomo
|27-09.75PR
|Monroe
|3.
|12
|Casey Larson
|26-11.50
|Monroe
