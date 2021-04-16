 

Mens 100 Meters  New Division - Finals 

 
1.10Trent Bublitz 11.72hPRMonroe
2.11Keller Nienau 11.85hPRMonroe
3.9Jake DiMarzio 12.16hCedarcrest
4.9Denim Saina 12.32hPRMonroe
5.12Thane Harvold 12.61hCedarcrest

Womens 100 Meters  - Finals 

1.12Heide White 13.41hSRMonroe
2.11Avril Wilson 13.47hSRCedarcrest
3.9Brooklyn Perdomo 14.30hPRMonroe
4.10Emma Brennan 15.00hPRMonroe
5.9Audrey Mattison 16.47hPRCedarcrest

Mens 200 Meters  - Finals 

1.9Jack Irwin 26.11hCedarcrest
2.9Denim Saina 26.14hPRMonroe
3.10Dean Reed 26.18hPRMonroe
4.11Gabriel Gresham 26.75hSRCedarcrest
5.12John Meier 26.88hPRCedarcrest

Womens 200 Meters  - Finals 

1.12Heide White 29.23hSRMonroe
2.12Alexis Perdomo 29.41hSRMonroe
3.11Julia Luoto 29.59hPRCedarcrest
4.12Megan Floyd 31.02hCedarcrest
 9Neo Ehlen SCRCedarcrest
 9Audrey Mattison SCRCedarcrest

Mens 400 Meters  - Finals 

1.11Keller Nienau 54.91hSRMonroe
2.10Trent Bublitz 56.49hPRMonroe
3.10Dean Reed 58.13hPRMonroe
4.9Jack Irwin 59.45hPRCedarcrest
5.11Ben Jevons 1:02.04hPRCedarcrest

Womens 400 Meters  - Finals 

1.12Megan Floyd 1:09.83hCedarcrest
2.12Bethany Smith 1:11.50hSRCedarcrest
3.11Brighton Moody 1:11.70hPRMonroe
 9Neo Ehlen SCRCedarcrest

Mens 800 Meters - Finals 

1.12John Meier 2:02.80hPRCedarcrest
2.9Jack LeBlanc 2:14.07hPRCedarcrest
3.12Jadon Swanson 2:16.03hSRMonroe
4.11Chase Rhoads 2:16.04hSRCedarcrest
5.10Jon Kenyon 2:17.25hPRMonroe

Womens 800 Meters  - Finals 

Mens 1600 Meters  - Finals 

1.11Liam O'Brian 4:50.10hSRMonroe
2.12Nathan Hastings 4:51.81hPRMonroe
3.10Jon Kenyon 4:59.54hPRMonroe
4.12Ben Addicott 5:11.12hMonroe
5.10Chayton Garcia 5:16.61hPRMonroe

Womens 1600 Meters  - Finals 

1.10Alexis Canovali 6:03.40hPRMonroe

Mens 3200 Meters  - Finals 

1.10London Haley 10:30.68hPRCedarcrest
2.12Trail Sammarco 10:31.25hPRCedarcrest
3.11Ean Wood 11:05.83hPRMonroe
4.12Cade LaTurner 11:57.66hSRCedarcrest
5.9Caleb Tobing 12:31.33hPRCedarcrest

Womens 3200 Meters  - Finals 

1.10Sierra Swart 13:37.91hPRCedarcrest
2.11Bailey Perin 13:41.32hPRCedarcrest

Mens 110m Hurdles - 39"  - Finals 

1.10Joshua Muir 17.86hPRMonroe
2.12Jacob Hall 20.57hPRCedarcrest
 11Declan Kirby SCRMonroe

Womens 100m Hurdles - 33" - Finals 

1.11Natalie Allik 17.89hPRCedarcrest
2.12Sydney-Alyse Smith 18.31hPRCedarcrest
3.10Emily Cole 19.60hPRMonroe
4.10Annalee Magelsen 20.10hPRMonroe
5.10Kiley Mercer 20.53hPRCedarcrest

Mens 300m Hurdles - 36" - Finals 

1.12Jacob Hall 50.98hSRCedarcrest
2.9Nathaniel Kvamme 52.21hMonroe

Womens 300m Hurdles - 30" - Finals 

1.12Sydney-Alyse Smith 48.84hCedarcrest
2.10Kiley Mercer 55.33hPRCedarcrest
3.11Natalie Allik 56.95hCedarcrest
4.10Emily Cole 1:00.08hMonroe
5.11Bailey Perin 1:00.19hPRCedarcrest

Mens 4x100 Relay - Finals 

1. Jose Mendoza Perez
Elliot Ballhoun
Caylem Spengler
Denim Saina		 49.85hMonroe
2. Nicky Chasengnou
Finlay Pudwill
Ethan Collinwood
Thane Harvold		 50.72hCedarcrest
3. Nathan Hastings
Ean Wood
Joshua Gochnauer
Jadon Swanson		 53.30hMonroe

Womens 4x100 Relay - Finals 

1. Heide White
Emily Cole
Emma Brennan
Alexis Perdomo		 55.62hMonroe

Mens 4x400 Relay  - Finals 

1. Keller Nienau
Dean Reed
Trent Bublitz
Nathan Hastings		 3:50.07hMonroe
2. Jack LeBlanc
Chase Rhoads
Cade LaTurner
John Meier		 3:56.69hCedarcrest

Womens 4x200 Relay - Finals 

1. Alexis Canovali
Alexis Perdomo
Heide White
Brighton Moody		 1:58.84hMonroe
2. Megan Floyd
Neo Ehlen
Audrey Mattison
Avery Zlateff		 2:05.37hCedarcrest

Womens 4x400 Relay - Finals 

1. Sydney-Alyse Smith
Avery Zlateff
Cassidy Moon
Sierra Swart		 4:45.45hCedarcrest
2. Alexis Perdomo
Alexis Canovali
Sara Skold
Brighton Moody		 5:05.64hMonroe

Mens Shot Put - 12lb - Finals 

1.12Ethan Whetten 35-01.00Cedarcrest
2.12Kelson Moody 34-11.50PRMonroe
3.9Lincoln Vondra 20-09.50PRCedarcrest

Womens Shot Put - 4kg - Finals 

1.10Molly Laidlaw 26-09.50PRMonroe
2.11Natalie Allik 26-02.00Cedarcrest
3.11Olivia Hillestad 23-07.50Cedarcrest
4.11Holly Williams 22-10.00SRCedarcrest
5.12Ava LaPorte 22-00.00PRCedarcrest

Mens Discus - 1.6kg  - Finals 

1.12Ethan Whetten 89-00Cedarcrest
2.12Kelson Moody 84-04PRMonroe
3.12Jacob Hall 78-06PRCedarcrest
4.9Lincoln Vondra 58-01PRCedarcrest
5.9Gerardo Rubio-Gonzalez 46-05Monroe

Womens Discus - 1kg  - Finals 

1.11Bella Persons 68-05Monroe
2.10Molly Laidlaw 67-00PRMonroe
3.11Olivia Hillestad 63-10SRCedarcrest
4.11Maddie Ferguson 59-01PRCedarcrest
5.9Rebekah Huskey 58-08PRMonroe

Mens Javelin - 800g - Finals 

1.12Thane Harvold 105-04PRCedarcrest
2.12Kelson Moody 97-02PRMonroe

Womens Javelin - 600g  - Finals 

1.11Julia Luoto 83-09Cedarcrest
2.12Ava LaPorte 60-04Cedarcrest
3.10Molly Laidlaw 57-10PRMonroe
4.11Holly Williams 57-04PRCedarcrest
5.9Rohana Joshi 56-10PRCedarcrest

Mens High Jump - Finals 

1.9Ontario Bahrey 5-06.00PRMonroe

Womens High Jump - Finals

1.11Julia Luoto 4-06.00Cedarcrest

Mens Long Jump - Finals 

1.9Jake DiMarzio 18-05.25PRCedarcrest
2.11Declan Kirby 16-11.25SRMonroe
3.9Justice Funston 15-07.50PRMonroe
4.9Ontario Bahrey 15-05.00PRMonroe
5.11James Day 14-07.50PRMonroe

Womens Long Jump - Finals 

1.11Julia Luoto 15-03.00PRCedarcrest
2.10Abigail VanHook 13-11.00PRMonroe
3.11Avril Wilson 13-05.75Cedarcrest
3.9Brooklyn Perdomo 13-05.75PRMonroe
5.12Ava LaPorte 13-05.00SRCedarcrest

Mens Triple Jump - Finals 

1.11Declan Kirby 34-09.75Monroe
2.9Jake DiMarzio 34-05.75PRCedarcrest
3.10Ben Hudson 33-02.00PRMonroe
4.9Justice Funston 32-00.50PRMonroe
5.11James Day 30-10.00Monroe

Womens Triple Jump  - Finals 

1.10Abigail VanHook 28-06.75PRMonroe
2.9Brooklyn Perdomo 27-09.75PRMonroe
3.12Casey Larson 26-11.50Monroe

Results from athletic.net 

