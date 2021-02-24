SHOPLIFT - 14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, WOODINVILLE – On Feb. 9, a male suspect ran out of a store with unpaid merchandise totaling just over $300. A general suspect description was provided to police and the case is under further investigation.
ASSAULT - 13800 NE 175TH ST, WOODINVILLE – On Feb. 6, an Uber food delivery driver reported an assault to police after the restaurant employee threw food at him and pushed his shoulder. The victim requested a case number for the event and told deputies he will consult his own attorney.
SHOPLIFT - 14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, WOODINVILLE, On Feb. 5, two suspects stole merchandise from the store and fled in a suspected stolen vehicle. A third suspect was described as the possible driver who was waiting for the other two to leave the store. The theft loss was $1,160. Deputies obtained video surveillance footage and the case was forwarded to a detective for further investigation.
VIOLATION OF THE UNIFORM CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES ACT – SR-522 and NE 195th St – Deputies responded to investigate a traffic collision. An involved vehicle had a stolen license plate on the rear of the vehicle. Deputies also recovered suspected narcotics.
COMMERCIAL BURGLARY – 13000 BLK NE 177TH PL – Unknown suspect(s) broke into a construction site and stole numerous tools.
SHOPLIFT – 17600 BLK GARDEN WAY – Store security intercepted a juvenile who concealed energy drinks and attempted to leave without paying. The juvenile was released to a parent and trespassed from the business.
DISTURBANCE, FAMILY – 15000 BLK 126TH AVE NE – Verbal disturbance between couple. Female left to spend the night with parents. Domestic Violence resources provided.
IDENTITY THEFT – 16000 BLK NE 203RD PL – Another false unemployment claim filed fraudulently using the victim’s information.
ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 17200 BLK 126TH PL NE – Residents at a group home involved in an argument and then one reportedly shoved the other. The victim who was shoved punched the other in response. Working with Adult Protective Services.
DISTURBANCE, FAMILY – 17100 BLK 131ST AVE NE – Two cousins reportedly involved in a verbal altercation, separated on their own. One was given a courtesy ride to another location.
DEATH INVESTIGATION – 18100 BLK 140TH AVE NE – Deputies responded to investigate a death. Following an investigation this appe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.