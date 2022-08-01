Avoid the annual “summer slide” and keep students learning over the next couple months.
Research indicates two months of reading skills and two and a half months of math skills are lost over a single summer—and it’s cumulative.
According to a survey from the Expanded Learning and Afterschool Project, about 66% of teachers report taking 3-4 weeks at the beginning of a school year to re-teach the previous year's skills. Students, adults and the community must work together to prevent this summer slide from happening.
STUDENTS & ACADEMICS
Confidence about academic and social emotional well-being is essential for students’ readiness for fall classes. Students who recently participated in a League of Education Voters panel indicated they need an environment where they feel they fit in, feel belonged, know expectations, are trusted and can depend on adult support. This readiness helps preventthe summer slide.
Studies show: About 94% of parents agree summer reading is helpful. Yet, 47% are unaware of summer slide.Researchers estimate when a struggling reader reaches middle school, summer reading loss has accumulated to a two year lag in achievement. Awareness of summer slide by parents and students help students keep on track.
Brock’s Academy offers private classes, tutoring or special education classes to help students catch up, maintain or advance academics. All instruction is 1:1 (one teacher to one student). Students can choose between virtual, in-person, on-campus or in-home learning. Anytime enrollment is flexible to meet family needs. Dedicating about 2-3 hours per weekhelps prevent summer slide.
Junlei Li, senior lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, says reading exists as a social, cultural process that “helps us understand who we are, who our families are and who our communities are.”
“The technical, relational and social processes work together to make learning and development happen,” Li said. “And instrumental in that process are the human interactions that weave together the learning of the text, the giving and receiving of ideas between the adult [i.e., tutor] and the child, and then creating that sense of belonging, affirmation and encouragement that children need to learn.”
ADULTS & WELL-BEING
Every student needs a caring and trusted adult at home and at school. Mental health first aid courses regarding depression and suicide prevention underscore the need.
Some schools have attempted to go back to “pre-pandemic normal,” which is not working. Teachers are leaving because it is unsettling; others are not as available for support as they would like. Yet, they are being asked to be the emotional support for students, making the trusted adult’s well-being essential.
Studies Show: The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading reports a highly positive return when attention goes beyond academics to ensure students feel seen, heard, understood and supported. High impact tutoring has emerged as an even more essential support for accelerating learning recovery and preventing summer slide. Recent national studies confirm local data of a startling trend in hospitals. Household medications are being ingested in suicide attempts by children as young as 9 years old. Largest increases are ages 10-12, nearly twice that of older adolescents.
Brock’s Academy addresses summer slide at the student’s level and pace to help them catch up, maintain or advance academics. Tutors create customized educational plans (otherwise known as designer education) for children based on their individual needs. Teachers use wellness to embrace accomplishments and display positive reinforcement.
Adults must demonstrate well-being first in order to be effective with students. With a counselor shortage in many districts, school nurses are being asked to fill the gap, leading to higher pressure as they deal with COVID issues and Social Emotional Learning (SEL).
COMMUNITY & SUPPORT
Providing youth mental health services to keep students on track is also a community responsibility. The SEL Check-In is an emerging practice used to gather quick feedback and deliver immediate support. It helps student acknowledge their emotions and work on SEL competencies of self-awareness, social awareness and responsible decision-making.
Studies show: A recent nationwide survey for sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grade students helps leaders learn how to best meet students’ needs. The survey asks students their thoughts, feelings and behaviors pertaining to a variety of health and safety topics. The Washington State Health Care Authority released results from the 2021 Healthy Youth Survey, a collaboration by the OSPI, DOH, HCA and LCB.
First impressions suggest some health behaviors are improving, like a decrease in substance use. However, mental health remains a concern. In 2021, 70% of 10th grade students reported feelings of nervousness, anxiousness, being on edge oran inability to stop or control worrying.
About 20% reported considering suicide in the past year, with 16% reporting making a plan. Another 8% reported attempting suicide.
Brock’s Academy addresses the well-being of their students by incorporating concrete observations in all classes. Because the student’s curriculum is designed for their individual needs and goals, mental health is a paramount factor in 1:1 instruction—whether online, on-campus or in the home.
SUMMER SLIDE OR SUMMER CLASSES?
Incorporating the whole child, family, school and community can contribute to avoiding summer slide. Summer classes can help develop successful mindsets for students needing to catch up, maintain or advance in their academic endeavors.
Research suggests students with SEL skills earn higher test scores. Therefore, attention to well-being must be included right along with academics. Trusted adults must be enlisted at home, school and community. They are essential for having a healthy school environment where everyone thrives and summer slide is prevented.
Contact Brock’s Academy for more information – 425.483.1353
