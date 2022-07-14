Woodinville resident and business owner Dakota Red Cloud says everything in life is a progression.
Red Cloud is specifically fascinated by the growth and lifespan of trees, which ultimately persuaded him to launch Progression Tree Care about seven years ago.
“I think trees are what make Woodinville unique, and they're beautiful,” he said. “My goal is to maintain our canopy.”
As a certified arborist and risk assessor, Red Cloud is passionate about helping trees thrive in an urban environment. His team offers pruning, brush chipping, stump grinding, tree and deadwood removal, canopy weight reduction and emergency tree service.
His favorite part of the job is going somewhere different every day. The company covers most cities on Seattle’s Eastside, such as Woodinville, Kenmore, Redmond, Kirkland, Bellevue, Sammamish and Mercer Island.
Red Cloud especially looks forward to “the gratification of getting a job done and changing a yard,” he said. He enjoys coming back to the same tree year-after-year to see its growth and progression.
As a third-generation tree steward, he was raised to nurture and care for trees in the Pacific Northwest. His grandfather fell into the profession by chance.
Red Cloud’s grandfather was raised in a Native American reform school. He was homeless when he got out of the boarding school. Eventually, he was picked up by a tree service and learned the trade.
“It’s provided for us for generations,” Red Cloud said.
His father and uncle were working and doing tree work by 10 years old. They were climbing trees by 12, he said. And his dad still does tree work now in his 50s.
“I was raised very similar to him, and they had me doing tree works in all the summers growing up,” he said. “After graduating, I just kept doing it full-time and started the business when I was 24.”
Red Cloud became a certified arborist in 2015. He planned to start his business in the Seattle area, he said, and wanted to grow his “roots” in Woodinville.
“I’m very fortunate to be able to live in Woodinville,” he said. “I enjoy the area. I plan to be here forever.”
In the next 20 years, he hopes to be the premier tree company on the Eastside of Seattle. Right now, he’s focused on slowly growing the business, he said.
“I think it's like building a fire. You have to build it small and get one spot really, really hot. And then, throw logs on and on and on and they get bigger and bigger. And it's trying to build that fire really small. So far, it's gone well and I have a lot of really good clientele. I just want to keep that up.”
In the past six years, he said, his company has managed to keep a five-star rating on Google, Yelp and Facebook.
He credits the success of his company to Mark Howley Consulting, which is led by another Woodinville-based business owner. Howley helped Red Cloud to understand the “nuts and bolts” of business such as projections and budgeting.
A certified arborist will go above and beyond to ensure a tree thrives for a long period of time, Red Cloud said. Becoming an arborist requires an exam on tree health and biology as well as safe climbing practices.
Progression Tree Care is licensed, bonded and insured for safety purposes as well. “You're held to a higher standard than the typical tree worker,” Red Cloud said.
He suggests hiring an arborist to look at large trees on your property every two to three years. An average tree worker has the potential to ruin the rest of a tree’s life in just one prune, he said.
For example: arborists never recommend “topping a tree” in order to create a better view or allow more sunlight into a yard, he said. People make this mistake all the time, he added.
Summer is the busiest season for Progression Tree Care because “the trees and leaves are filled out” and people are spending more time outside, he said. It’s an ideal time to have trees pruned, he said, especially if they’re overgrown.
Pruning in the winter or spring can create a lot of vigor, he said. Plus, the prune will last longer when it’s done in the summertime.
Storm damage is another important aspect of Red Cloud’s business. In the winter or during big storms, he often gets calls to remove fallen trees.
“Occasionally, trees will go down and branches will break,” he said. “It keeps us busy.”
Red Cloud also performs tree risk assessments to diagnose issues such as disease or pest problems. He said tree failures can cost thousands of dollars in property damage.
“Just because it sheds a branch doesn't always mean it's a risk. A lot of trees just shed branches naturally, especially mature trees,” he said. “And mitigation is typically done in areas where a falling [tree or branch] can strike someone or something.”
Mature trees are especially good for the environment because they can store more carbon and reduce air pollution, he said.
To learn more about Progression Tree Care and its many services, go to progressiontreecare.com.
